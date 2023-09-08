FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,929 shares of company stock worth $230,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

