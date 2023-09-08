FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on ODP in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $91,404.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,974.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $91,404.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,974.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,997. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.78.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.