FORA Capital LLC Sells 4,713 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 189,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.66%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.04%.

IEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

