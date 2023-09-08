FORA Capital LLC Takes $216,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

