FORA Capital LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.5 %

RYAN opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,924,717.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,924,717.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,132 shares of company stock worth $25,287,125. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

