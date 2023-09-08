FORA Capital LLC Takes $302,000 Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 423,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,438,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.483 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

