FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 105.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,050,000 after buying an additional 4,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.69 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

