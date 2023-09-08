FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,516,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Stock Down 2.3 %

WLK stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Articles

