Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after buying an additional 767,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.23.

FTNT opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

