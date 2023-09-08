Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,614 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $312,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,224,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

