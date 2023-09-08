Frank Cooper Purchases 617 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Frank Cooper purchased 617 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$36.85 ($23.77) per share, with a total value of A$22,735.83 ($14,668.28).
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.38%.
About Woodside Energy Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Woodside Energy Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.