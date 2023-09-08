Frank Cooper Purchases 617 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Frank Cooper purchased 617 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$36.85 ($23.77) per share, with a total value of A$22,735.83 ($14,668.28).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.38%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

