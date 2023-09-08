Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 10,352 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of Apollo Global Management worth $70,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

