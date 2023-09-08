Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 815,207 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,207 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.44% of Primoris Services worth $58,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,320 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRIM stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

