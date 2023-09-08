Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515,393 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.82% of M/I Homes worth $67,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 63.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 142,009 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.99.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.