Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,179 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Yum China worth $61,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,447,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,076,000 after buying an additional 216,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $52.02 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

