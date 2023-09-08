Franklin Resources Inc. Has $68.76 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.38% of HealthEquity worth $68,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

HQY stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

