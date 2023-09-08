Franklin Resources Inc. Has $73.58 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.13% of Stantec worth $73,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth $158,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

