Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 13,879 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $64,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average is $157.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

