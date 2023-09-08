G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.67. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

Insider Activity

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

