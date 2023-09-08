Gilbert Fuchsberg Sells 2,394 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,959.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

