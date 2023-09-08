Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $116,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $1,603,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

