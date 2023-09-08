Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $127,000 in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cato by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cato by 135.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,988 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC increased its stake in Cato by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 633,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cato Price Performance

Shares of CATO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $158.74 million, a P/E ratio of -110.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Cato Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -971.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cato from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Articles

