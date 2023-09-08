Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,555,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in RE/MAX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in RE/MAX by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 73,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RE/MAX news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -1,533.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

