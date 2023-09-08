Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

