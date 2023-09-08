Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.40. Grindr shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 4,558 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $657,550. Corporate insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 10,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

