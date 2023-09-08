Head to Head Comparison: Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF) vs. Its Competitors

Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) is one of 271 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fukuoka Financial Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fukuoka Financial Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fukuoka Financial Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fukuoka Financial Group N/A N/A -32.14 Fukuoka Financial Group Competitors $3.25 billion $969.88 million 145.13

Fukuoka Financial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fukuoka Financial Group. Fukuoka Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fukuoka Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fukuoka Financial Group Competitors 1051 3059 3055 8 2.28

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Fukuoka Financial Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fukuoka Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fukuoka Financial Group has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fukuoka Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fukuoka Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fukuoka Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Fukuoka Financial Group Competitors 25.93% 11.03% 0.95%

Summary

Fukuoka Financial Group peers beat Fukuoka Financial Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products. It is also involved in securities, office work agent, loan guarantee, system development and operation, assessment and analysis, credit card, collateral valuation, credit management and collection, consulting, insurance, research and development, investments, and factoring businesses. In addition, the company engages in the movable property and lease of right; M&A advisory service; and provision of information processing and communications services businesses. It operates through a network of branches in Japan and offices internationally, as well as operates ATMs. Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Fukuoka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.