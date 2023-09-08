Head to Head Contrast: Ameritek Ventures (ATVK) & Its Competitors

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK – Get Free Report) is one of 149 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ameritek Ventures to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameritek Ventures and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ameritek Ventures N/A N/A -2.40 Ameritek Ventures Competitors $4.63 billion $431.11 million 661.06

Ameritek Ventures’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ameritek Ventures. Ameritek Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameritek Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameritek Ventures Competitors 932 3277 4319 43 2.41

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ameritek Ventures and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Ameritek Ventures’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameritek Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameritek Ventures and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameritek Ventures N/A N/A N/A Ameritek Ventures Competitors -10.77% 2.33% 0.55%

Summary

Ameritek Ventures rivals beat Ameritek Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. provides various software and hardware products and services to businesses, organizations, and governments. The company provides warehouse management systems solutions that assists in running various aspects of warehouse day-to-day operation, as well as customized interfaces with automation and variety of material handling equipment; FlexFridge, a portable fridge to cater to the cooling needs of various businesses; and DittoMask, a face mask. It is also involved in developing Webbeeo, an encrypted blockchain message and voice interaction platform for businesses; block chain technology that is expected to reduce fraud in transactional business contracts; augmented reality software to control a six-axis robotic arm; and a robotic restaurant concept. In addition, the company focuses on manufacturing fiber optics; and providing an enterprise strategic management and leadership software to small and large businesses, and government agencies. Further, it focuses on developing a drone like human transportation vehicle that transports passengers between city centers. The company was formerly known as ATVROCKN and changed its name to Ameritek Ventures, Inc. in June 2017. Ameritek Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

