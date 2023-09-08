Head to Head Review: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) versus Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Rayonier’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.54 $284.63 million $1.53 43.34 Rayonier $909.10 million 4.81 $107.08 million $0.55 53.65

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Equity LifeStyle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

98.6% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.53% 18.86% 5.19% Rayonier 9.77% 2.55% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Rayonier’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 207.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Rayonier on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.91 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.