Head-To-Head Review: Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) & Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Pennon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artesian Resources and Pennon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources $99.45 million 4.78 $18.00 million $1.72 26.87 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 26.05

Analyst Recommendations

Artesian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group. Pennon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artesian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artesian Resources and Pennon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artesian Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pennon Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dividends

Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Artesian Resources pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artesian Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Artesian Resources and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources 16.71% 8.39% 2.29% Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Artesian Resources beats Pennon Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware. It also provides contract water and wastewater services; water, sewer, and internal service line protection plans; and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. In addition, the company offers services to other water utilities, including operations and billing functions; owns real estate properties, including land for office buildings, a water treatment plant, and wastewater facility; and provides design, installation, maintenance, and repair services related to existing or proposed storm water management systems. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 94,600 customers in Delaware; 2,600 customers in Maryland; and 40 customers in Pennsylvania through 1,442 miles of transmission and distribution mains. Artesian Resources Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About Pennon Group

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.