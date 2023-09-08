Head-To-Head Survey: Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) & Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vigil Neuroscience and Ocuphire Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 283.33%. Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 392.90%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

71.8% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Ocuphire Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.04) -2.35 Ocuphire Pharma $39.85 million 2.10 $17.89 million $0.84 4.75

Ocuphire Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocuphire Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Ocuphire Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -42.17% -38.75% Ocuphire Pharma N/A 54.45% 48.96%

Summary

Ocuphire Pharma beats Vigil Neuroscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also conducting IND-enabling studies with a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist program to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer's disease in genetically defined subpopulations. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Ocuphire Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. The company is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

