Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HGV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after buying an additional 1,104,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,554,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.