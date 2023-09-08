HRT Financial LP Invests $2.05 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

FRT opened at $97.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

