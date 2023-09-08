HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE VNT opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

