HRT Financial LP Sells 27,546 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average is $254.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

