HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of Itron as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $64.33 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

