IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,768 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile



IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

