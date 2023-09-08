Inceptionr LLC Invests $33,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 557,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 309,550 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $15,109,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,575,780 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBRX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

