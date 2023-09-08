Inceptionr LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 56,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GMRE has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
NYSE GMRE opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.07.
Global Medical REIT Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
