Inceptionr LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 56,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMRE has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.