Inceptionr LLC Sells 541 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $209.38 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average of $214.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

