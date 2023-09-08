Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $4,980,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 88,596 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,655,000 after buying an additional 2,007,912 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Trading Down 2.2 %
STNE opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
