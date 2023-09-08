Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $4,980,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 88,596 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,655,000 after buying an additional 2,007,912 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

