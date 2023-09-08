Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $201.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.96. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

