Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LKQ by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LKQ by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 446,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 280,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 728,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 294,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

LKQ Trading Down 0.7 %

LKQ stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

