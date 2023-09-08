Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 5,528 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

