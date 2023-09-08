Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,739,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.21. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

