Independent Advisor Alliance Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AMMO were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWW. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AMMO in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMMO

In related news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of POWW stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

