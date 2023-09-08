Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $30,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 509,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 210,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

