Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $123,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 1,124,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $5,776,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 59.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

