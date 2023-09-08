Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $206,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 109.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chewy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after buying an additional 438,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 138.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 183,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY opened at $23.59 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 214.47, a P/E/G ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

