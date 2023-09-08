Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $83.62 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

