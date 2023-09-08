Insignia Financial Ltd. Plans Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:IFL)

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Insignia Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24.

Get Insignia Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insignia Financial news, insider Robert Bloore acquired 20,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.80 ($32,257.94). Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Financial Company Profile

Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.